Grass Valley Brewing Co. will soon be offering a change in its food service.
The brewery announced Tuesday that One11 Grill, which has been the sole producer of food at the East Main Street pub for the last year and owned by Lior Rahmanian, is now permanently closed within the space. At this time, no changes have been announced for One11’s downtown Nevada City location.
The brewery’s taproom manager Jenni Schaffer said to part ways with One11 Grill was made in an effort for the brewery to gain autonomy over the bites that are served.
“It was an amicable split,” Schaffer said. “Lior is a wonderful person. The reason why we are making this change is the brewery has never been able to be in control of the food being served and hours of operation because the kitchen was owned as a separate business. We would like more of that creative control and be able to orchestrate specials around big events. It’s a little easier to do things like that when you are in control of your own kitchen. We wanted to be able to provide our guests with what they have been asking for.”
Schaffer said that when the kitchen reopens with the brewery at the helm, they would like the menu to reflect the diverse tastes and preferences of those who dine there.
“We’re going to focus more on small bites, and pub food,” she said. “We have a lot of families that come in here so we want to focus on things that are good for families. A lot of what people have been asking for is small plates to share (but) we’ll do entrees.
“We have four gluten-removed beers; two won medals in the state fair so we want to focus and have some gluten free items available.“
For the crew at Grass Valley Brewery, Schaffer said the intention is to offer a little of something for everyone, whether a family of five or a couple out for a date night.
“We like to refer to ourselves as Grass Valley’s living room and we want a menu that is approachable for everyone in the community,” Schaffer said. “We want our menu to be approachable to everybody in the community. All the owners here have raised families so the demographic is really familiar to us. Nevada County is great that it has so much diversity and we want to capture that.”
The brewery is in the process of working with the county to get the kitchen in their name, and in Tuesday’s announcement said they hope to reopen the kitchen the first week of August. In the meantime, GVBC will be serving pizza and sandwiches Thursday through Sunday and invite people to bring in their own food if they wish—at least until the restaurant is back up and running.
“We want to be in control of our own fate,” Schaffer said. “We are super excited for this opportunity.”
One11 owner Lior Rahmanian said: “Moving into Grass Valley Brewing Co. was a great opportunity for One11 Kitchen and as we are sad to say goodbye, we are grateful for the many guests who supported us during our time here.
“We are confident another opportunity will come along where we can enter into a new location here in Grass Valley that will welcome us with open arms. Until then, feel free to stop in and dine at our main location in Nevada City which offers some great craft food and a larger menu.”
Grass Valley Brewing Co. is at 141 East Main Street in Grass Valley.
One11 Kitchen is at 300 Commercial Street in Nevada City.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com