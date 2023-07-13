IMG_3097.JPG

Grass Valley Brewing Co. announced this week it is parting ways with One11 Grill, which has served as the brewery’s purveyor of food for the past year. The new eatery, run in-house, is expected to open the first week of August.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Grass Valley Brewing Co. will soon be offering a change in its food service.

The brewery announced Tuesday that One11 Grill, which has been the sole producer of food at the East Main Street pub for the last year and owned by Lior Rahmanian, is now permanently closed within the space. At this time, no changes have been announced for One11’s downtown Nevada City location.

