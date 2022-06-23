Changes at The Union: New publisher, editor at newspaper

The Union — sold effective June 1 to Gold Hill California Media Inc. — has a new publisher and editor.

In a move made by the new parent company on Tuesday, current Publisher Don Rogers will assume the role of editor. Current Editor Alan Riquelmy will take on the role of managing editor.

Julia Stidham — who for the last year has served as associate publisher, after a long history with the paper — will ascend to her new position of publisher.

“I have been publisher since May 2016, until Tuesday,” Rogers said. “I am leaving the role because we have new owners who have their way of how they want their newspapers to run. And they can see as we can see that Julia is well suited to that job and she is more than ready to take that spot.”

Stidham, a proud Nevada County native, is excited to take on her new role.

“I feel like publishers grow up in different ways,” Stidham said. “I grew up on the business management and advertising side, so my focus will still be on the business side.”

She added that she has already taken on more roles in that area, but that her focus for the time being will center on the transitions that need to happen with the new acquisition.

Of Stidham, Rogers said: “Julia already is a natural publisher. She is very good with marketing and sales and has developed, but she has always had interest outside her own department. She has the mind for it.”

Rogers is a veteran of the newspaper world, and has served as reporter, editor and editor-in-chief of a number of papers across the nation.

Both Rogers and Stidham note that there will be changes that will in large part be unnoticeable to readers, such as a change in circulation and The Union’s website.

“I think they’ll see differences as we evolve in our next phase,” Rogers said. “As we come out of the pandemic, we have different leadership for the business. We are under new ownership, but our focus is local. It’s community.”

Stidham agrees.

“Within our internal community (at The Union), there will be a lot of system change-outs and I want that to be a smooth transition for (our staff) as well as our readers,” she said.

As she accepts her new role, Stidham’s commitment lies with the readers and community at large.

“I really love our community and have a deep appreciation for the people here and for the location, the beauty of it,” she said. “I feel so lucky all the time to live here. I love it here. I love the community and I think the people are great. I love the small town feel. There is always something going on. It’s amazing being here.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com

Julia Stidham

