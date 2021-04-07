Change to traffic conditions in Grass Valley
From a release:
On Friday, contractors for Grass Valley will be implementing intersection control and one-way street modifications as recommended by engineering staff and as previously approved by the City Council. The following traffic condition changes will be in effect at the completion of the work, expected on Friday afternoon:
- All-Way Stop Control at the intersection of West Main Street and North/South Church streets. Motorists traveling either direction on West Main Street will now be required to stop at newly installed stop signs and execute movements into the intersection using standard right-of-way procedures
- The One-Way direction of North Church Street between West Main and Richardson streets will be reversed to a south to north configuration (one way from West Main Street heading toward Richardson Street)
Source: City of Grass Valley
