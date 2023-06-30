Several secondary students received merit-based scholarships this year to further their work as practitioners of science-based climate action. The Climate Change Agents Retreat will help them apply their skills to advocate for biodiversity, climate-conscious industry, and diplomatic policy making.
The public is encouraged to see the Climate Change Agents’ free 11 o’clock performance and visit their one-day exhibit near the Pelton Wheel at the Nevada City Farmers Market on Saturday, July 22.
These Climate Change Agents will teach the public the concepts they’ve researched about enhancing “creature comforts” for indicator species and other diverse creatures, including humans. Their visual and performing arts will apply creativity for the benefit of pediatric patients and homeless seniors. Their local performances and exhibit are also designed to inspire local children to protect life for local forest species. Peers in multiple African countries will benefit from their shared knowledge, through a global wisdom exchange.
The young “Innovators” and “Renovators” will evaluate local habitats. They will practice green architecture, circular product design, the process of resolving conflict when developing conservation policy, and imagining an altruistic approach to food waste reduction. They will honor experts in all those fields, including Rudy Darling, David Wright, Susan Britting, and Sarah Warner.
Sponsors for this year’s retreat include Nevada County Climate Action Now (NC-CAN), Full-Circle Learning, Sierra Foothills Audubon, the Nevada County Fish & Wildlife Commission, and Earth Justice Ministries.