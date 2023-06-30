Climate Change Agents

Climate Change Agents pictured include Taj Greenberg-Daunch (from left), Logan House, Shaela Applegate (a 2022 participant), Jessica Rivenes, Savannah Delgado, and Eryn Miller.

 Courtesy Tanner Delgado

Several secondary students received merit-based scholarships this year to further their work as practitioners of science-based climate action. The Climate Change Agents Retreat will help them apply their skills to advocate for biodiversity, climate-conscious industry, and diplomatic policy making.

The public is encouraged to see the Climate Change Agents’ free 11 o’clock performance and visit their one-day exhibit near the Pelton Wheel at the Nevada City Farmers Market on Saturday, July 22.