 Chance of rain today: Some snow for the higher elevations | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez
  

Rain clouds and dark skies roll in over the South Yuba River canyon near Washington Tuesday afternoon. A chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms with small hail is possible today, as well as 3 to 6 inches of snow possible above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will rise to above normal levels this weekend. Grass Valley could see less than a tenth of an inch of rain Tuesday through today.
Photo: Elias Funez
Thunderstorms roll in the distance above the South Yuba River canyon Tuesday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

The peaks of the Tahoe National Forest in Nevada County could see some more snow, with 3 to 6 inches of accumulation at elevations above 7,000 feet.

 

