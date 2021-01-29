Chain controls, road closures for Friday, January 29
As stormy weather continues in Nevada County, so do travel headaches for motorists. For the more information on road conditions this morning, visit Caltrans or QuickMap.
State Route 20:
Is closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to spin-outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to snow. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vechiles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run (Placer County) to the Nevada State Line.
For westbound traffic, I-80 is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada State Line due to traction concerns.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive-vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 3.4 miles east of Gold Run.
State Route 49:
No restrictions at this time.
State Route 174:
No restrictions at this time.
