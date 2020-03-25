Chain controls in effect Wednesday, March 25
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).
State Route 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 9.3 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
State Route 49
No restrictions reported at this time.
State Route 174
No restrictions reported at this time.
State Route 89
Chains or snow tires are required from 2 miles north of Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee (Nevada County) to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
State Route 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County).
State Route 267
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach (Placer County.
Source: Caltrans
