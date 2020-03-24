Chain controls in effect Tuesday, March 24 | TheUnion.com

Chain controls in effect Tuesday, March 24

News | March 24, 2020

The Union staff

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from2.1 miles east of Baxter (Placer County) to the Donner Lake Interchange (Nevada County).

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.

Source: Caltrans

