Chain controls in effect Tuesday, March 24
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from2.1 miles east of Baxter (Placer County) to the Donner Lake Interchange (Nevada County).
State Route 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.
Source: Caltrans
