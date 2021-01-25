Chain controls in effect in Nevada, Placer counties
Chain controls are in effect Monday morning due to fresh snow in Nevada and Placer counties.
Highway 49:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles south of Grass Valley to Empire Street in Grass Valley.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles south of Grass Valley to Grass Valley.
Highway 174:
Chains or snow tires are required from Colfax to Grass Valley.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles west of Grass Valley to the Junction of I-80.
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to Truckee.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Chains or snow tires are required from the Junction of I-80 to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
Highway 267:
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles south of Truckee.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.
