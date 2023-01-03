Chain controls are in effect for area highways. Below is a list of highways impacted:
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate. Westbound trucks are being screens 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County. All westbound trucks are required to stop at the brake check area .5 miles west of Nyack in Placer County to reduce the risk of brake fires.
Highway 20
Chains are required on all vehicles expected four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 8.8 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 174
No restrictions are reported at this time.
Highway 49
No restrictions are reported at this time.