Chain controls in effect for I-80, Highway 20

Update 8:16 a.m.:

In the area of I-80 and the Highway 20 off ramp, a vehicle reportedly spun out and hit the center divide.

Initially posted:

The rain will taper off later today, though more is expected over the weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Below is a list of chain controls in effect on local roads:

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee.





Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Whitmore.

Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul.

Highway 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Washington Road to the junction of I-80.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

Highway 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee (Nevada County) to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.