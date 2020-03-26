Chain controls for Thursday, March 26
The Union staff
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack (Placer County) to the Donner Lake Interchange (Nevada County).
State Route 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles west of the Junction of I-80 to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City (Nevada County).
Source: Caltrans
