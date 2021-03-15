Chain controls announced for Monday, March 15

Chain controls were announced for Nevada and Placer county roadways Monday morning. For more info, visit Caltrans wesbite .

Interstate 80:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to Truckee.

Highway 20:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

Highway 267:

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles north of Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas county line.

Highway 28:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Source: Caltrans.