Chain controls announced for Monday, March 15
Chain controls were announced for Nevada and Placer county roadways Monday morning. For more info, visit Caltrans wesbite.
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to Truckee.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 267:
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles north of Truckee.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas county line.
Highway 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Source: Caltrans.
