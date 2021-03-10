Chain control information for Wednesday, March 10
Chain controls were announced for local roadways Wednesday morning. For more information, visit the Caltrans website.
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line.
Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Riverside Avenue in Roseville due to a traffic collision.
Highway 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 174
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Lakewood Lane to Memoiral Park in Grass Valley.
Highway 89
Chains or snow tires are required from 2 miles north of Bliss State Park to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to Sierraville.
Highway 267
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.
Source: Caltrans
