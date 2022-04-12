Chabad of Grass Valley to hold Passover Seder

As Passover approaches and the world grapples with the largest humanitarian refugee crisis in decades, Chabad of Grass Valley will join Chabad centers in Europe and around the world in announcing that all are welcome at their Passover Seders — the festive dinners celebrating the holiday — at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The Seder takes participants through the story of the miraculous liberation of the Jewish people from bondage in ancient Egypt, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival in the modern world. Included in the Seders will be a delectable catered dinner paired with a variety of fine imported wines and Israeli artisanal handmade round “Shmurah” Matza, a news release states.

“This year, as we sit down to our Seder, the needs of those suffering across the globe will be on our minds as well,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, who directs Chabad of Grass Valley, in the release. “In Kabbalistic teachings, Matzo is referred to as the “Bread of Faith” and the “Bread of Healing,” and we will share Matzo with the community at a time when faith, hope and healing are needed more than ever.”

Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis throughout Europe will be hosting more than 30,000 refugees from Ukraine at their Passover Seders as part of a massive humanitarian effort that Chabad has led in response to the crisis. Thousands more refugees will receive Passover food packages, enabling them to celebrate the holiday despite the difficulties they face, according to the release.

Chabad of Grass Valley welcomes the Jewish community to join the Passover Seder, taking place in a 900-square-foot tent outside Chabad, 1289 Sutton Way. All are welcome to join the community seder, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Reservations are necessary and can be made online at JewishGV.com/seder or by calling 530-404-0020.

For those who are unable to join the community Seder this year, Chabad of Grass Valley offers Shmurah Matzah gift boxes and other Passover needs.

Source: Chabad of Grass Valley

KNOW & GO What: Community Passover Seder Where: 1289 Sutton Way, Grass Valley When: 7:15 p.m. Friday. Visit JewishGV.com/seder for time and to RSVP Cost: Suggested donation $45. No one will be turned away for lack of ability to pay

Women welcome Passover by lighting candles. Blessings are then said after the lighting, and the holiday begins.

