Chabad of Grass Valley holds fundraising campaign

When Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz organized the first public menorah lighting in Nevada City in 2016, it was the two of them and a very big dream.

This Hanukkah, over 200 people of all faiths and backgrounds gathered for a celebration larger and greater than ever.

Today, Chabad of Grass Valley, directed by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, is embarking on its first ever crowdfunding fundraising campaign: Illuminate Grass Valley.

The campaign will go live at noon Sunday, and your gift will be doubled for the following 36 hours. The campaign goal is $54,000 and it’s all or nothing. If they do not reach within the allotted time, all donations will be returned.

To visit the campaign site, follow their progress, watch their campaign video and donate online, visit JewishGV.com/match today. You can also mail a check to Chabad of Grass Valley, 1289 Sutton Way, or call 530-404-0020 to donate via other methods.





Chabad of Grass Valley is an educational and social service organization that provides an array of vital resources. Its doors are open to all, regardless of religious background or affiliation.

Chabad of Grass Valley is 100% independently funded and locally invested. Every dollar donated to Chabad of Grass Valley goes directly to benefit the local community.

Beyond its outreach to the Jewish community through Hebrew School, youth programs, adult education classes, Shabbat services, holiday events, Mitzvah projects and summer camp, Chabad of Grass Valley is a place people can always turn to in times of trouble or distress.

Source: Chabad of Grass Valley