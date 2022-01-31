 Ceremonial sendoff: Gaden Shartse monks dissolve sand mandala, end stay in Nevada County (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Ceremonial sendoff: Gaden Shartse monks dissolve sand mandala, end stay in Nevada County (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Members of the Gaden Shartse monks pour scoops of sand from the mandala they created into Wolf Creek in front of the Gold Miners Inn following Saturday’s dissolution ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
A live image of the sand mandala is displayed on a screen prior to Saturday’s dissolution ceremony. The ceremony marked the end of the monks’ more than one-week stay in the community, where teachings and blessings were conducted, among other activities.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sand mandala besoms a swirl of color as the sand is brushed into a pile in the center of the table before being distributed to ceremony guests Saturday morning at the Banner Guild off McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Sierra Friends of Tibet, who make the monks’ visit to the Grass Valley community possible, are recognized for their efforts during Saturday’s dissolution ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Gaden Shartse monks add some sand from previous mandalas into the sand from the most recent Grass Valley mandala.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Gaden Shartse Monastery monks from southern India perform their closing rituals over the sand mandala before dissolving it. Small baggies of the mandala sand were given to each person in attendance of the dissolution ceremony, while much of the remaining sand was dissolved into Wolf Creek.
Photo: Elias Funez
People take in the completed sand mandala Saturday before the dissolution ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez

