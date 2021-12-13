Century 21 Cornerstone & Stanford Mortgage’s Holiday Donation Campaign

Continuing a tradition started many years ago, this year Century 21 Cornerstone and Stanford Mortgage are again donating time and funds to sponsor families in need and to support organizations that give back throughout the year by helping others. As part of their 2021 Holiday Spirit of Giving Campaign, recipients include the Salvation Army, which adopts families in need for the holidays; Bright Futures, whose mission is to provide prevention and health promotion for infants, children, adolescents and their families; Christian Encounter, which provides counseling, school, work training and life skills to children and young adults in need; and Women of Worth, which helps families in crisis, domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking victims through emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and support groups, advocacy, education, mentoring and more.

Those interested in donating items, funds or helping with this effort are encouraged to call Heather Brashear at 530-210-5325 or Traya Vallas at 916-297-4353. Volunteers will be shopping from a list of items needed. Checks can be made payable to Century 21 Select Real Estate. There is also a Venmo option, please reach out to Heather or Traya for information.

Any donation items can be dropped off at Century 21 Cornerstone Realty, located at 901 La Barr Meadows Rd., Suite A in Grass Valley. Donation receipts will be provided.