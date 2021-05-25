Center for the Arts looks to reopen, make hires
Music and live performances are back.
The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley has announced the opening of in-person shows beginning in June. The first shows will be held outdoors at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, with indoor performances at the center’s newly renovated building to begin in late August (http://www.thecenterforthearts.org), all presented within state guidelines and approved by the health department. To facilitate production of these shows, the center is seeking to hire some people for job opportunities.
The center closed its doors in July 2018 for a multi-million dollar upgrade. It reopened for its premiere show on March 13, 2020, and then was required to shut down the next day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As in-person events were prohibited, most of the center’s staff were furloughed. In the 16 months since, a minimum staff, using creative virtual and distance programming, has kept the center functioning. But now, it’s time for the center to fully throw open its doors and resume its status as a major entertainment venue.
To smoothly handle the pent-up demand for live music, performance, children and youth events, classes and the other multitude of activities that take place at the center, new positions have been created. A volunteer coordinator, a bar manager, an education and outreach assistant, and a box office attendant are being hired.
To get more information about the job listings and become a part of the center’s reopening as it welcomes live audiences, go to http://www.thecenterforthearts.org/job-opportunities.
Hindi Greenberg is a volunteer and groupie of the center, plus a current member of its advisory council and Patron Experience Committee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User