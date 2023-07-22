Staff Writer
A public hearing is scheduled regarding fire resiliency, vegetation management and a possible ½ cent sales tax in Grass Valley, according to the official staff report for the meeting scheduled for this Tuesday July 25 at 7 p.m. in the chambers of the Grass Valley City Hall.
Also on the agenda is recommendation from staff that the City declare a fiscal emergency required in order to call a special election on November 7, 2023.
A discussion of the proposed ½ cent sales tax would be in addition to the City’s current sales tax, Measure E, that funds fire apparatuses — ladder truck, fire engines — and approximately a third of the current fire department, according to the staff report.
Ordinance 826 shall be known as the 2023 Grass Valley Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance.
If the City Council adopts the proposed resolution, they would be declaring a fiscal emergency and call for a special election on November 7, 2023.
The ballot measure would read, “Shall the measure for such purposes as reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire and extreme weather by funding additional firefighters, vegetation management, and emergency evacuation planning, or for other general governmental uses, by adopting a general, 1/2-cent sales tax raising about $3.4 million yearly, with annual audits and a citizens’ oversight committee, effective for 10 years or until voters end it sooner, be adopted?”
The vote would be either yes or no.
If approved by voters, staff recommends the council allocate 50% of the general tax revenue from the sales tax to vegetation management and 50% of the general tax revenue on fire resiliency.
The proposed sales tax would sunset after ten years, according to the report.
Fire resiliency involves increasing firefighter staffing and adding another fully staffed fire engine company.
The objective of vegetation management is to reduce fuel and vegetation loads throughout the City, especially areas surrounding essential infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and water treatment plants, according to the report.
Additionally, measures will be taken to prevent human-caused fires in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), specifically those resulting from illegal camping activities, according to the report.
WUI is an area within or adjacent to an “at-risk community,” in other words urban development and housing that is near steep slopes that may affect wildfire behavior and has large areas of vegetation and fuels, According to the U.S, Department of Agriculture website.
Rüdiger Foundation gift
The police department has obtained commitment from the Rüdiger Foundation for assistance in startup funding, including acquisition, equipment, and training of therapy dogs for officers.
Additionally, the police department will adopt a police-specific policy based on best practices in the law enforcement profession, according to the official report prepared by Alexander K. Gammelgard, Chief of Police.
License plate readers
In January of 2022 Grass Valley Police Department began using Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) that were placed at 18 strategic intersections throughout the City.
ALPR systems have proven their effectiveness to solve and deter crime and are contracted through FLOCK Safety who recently announced an increase in their pricing model.
FLOCK Safety offered the city the existing price if the city agreed to renew the contract for five years.
In the past 18 months, ALPR has solved cases such as 66 stolen vehicle recoveries, five incidents related to robberies, and three related to homicide cases, according to the report.
An interstate kidnapping suspect’s vehicle was identified based on ALPR reads, and data was used in coordination with the FBI for the suspect’s apprehension and travel patterns.
“These cases are just a portion of the investigative use this technology provides,” the report states.