Wedding for Patrick Hale & Jennifer Haire
Jennifer Haire, daughter of Bill and Joyce Haire of Grass Valley, and Patrick Hale, son of Jaquelyn Dunand of Ouroux, Sur Saone, France, were wed on May 2, 2021, at The Stone House in Nevada City. The ceremony and reception were held outside, and 35 guests attended. Jennifer and Patrick are graduates of Nevada Union High School. While not a couple in high school, they attended Patrick’s senior prom together on May 2, 1987. They reconnected through FaceBook in 2015. The wedding colors were plum, lavender, and white. The couple resides in Sacramento with their two cats.
