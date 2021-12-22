Thank You for From Dr. Tim and Erin Van Geem

On December 15, 1994 our purchase of Mother Lode Veterinary Hospital brought us to Grass Valley and was the beginning of a 26 year journey with the community of pets, owners, shelters and rescues. On September 18, 2020 we quietly sold the hospital to our longtime associates – a decision that was long planned and quick to arrive.

Ongoing COVID restrictions in 2020 and 2021 have kept us from saying goodbye to our animal community – kept us from shaking hands, giving hugs, sharing joys and sorrows from 26 years of memories shared with you. And kept us from personally saying THANK YOU to the community for allowing us to enter your lives by helping you and your pet families.

We wish for wellness and kindness in the coming New Year. And we hope to have the chance to shake your hand.