Special Event for Jim Secrist
Jim Secrist
Célébration of life
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Jim Secrist on Tuesday July 20 @ 6pm at Round Hill Pines Beach Club.Anyone interested call Sandie Secrist @ 530 802-3579 and pass the word to others we have lost touch with.Bring photos and memories to be shared! Food and beverage available there and free admittance after 5pm
