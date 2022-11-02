Graduation for Jake Michael
The family of Jake Michael are proud to announce his graduation on May 20, 2022 from Sacramento State University with a Bachelor’s degree in vocal performance, summa cum laude.
In addition to the unwavering love and support of his family, Jake’s musical journey has been nurtured and supported by many, including his KVMR radio family, Mila Johanssen, Paulette Rudolph, Beverly Marks, Don & Rod Baggett, Lee Hoffman and Dr. Robin Fisher.
After returning from a 3 week masters voice program in Germany this summer, he has already begun teaching voice to eager students in Sacramento.
Jake, you followed your heart and your passion, and we couldn’t be prouder!
