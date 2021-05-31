Celebration of Trails set for next weekend

The Bear Yuba Land Trust asks people to choose their own adventure at the upcoming Seventh Annual Celebration of Trails.

Trail users of all ages and abilities are invited to join us as we explore local trails. Register for one of 11 different adventures, and get ready to meet some new friends and fall in love with nature.

Choose your own adventure on June 5. BYLT will be partnering with other trail advocates to lead a variety of adventures in Nevada and Yuba counties. FREED will be leading a walk-n-roll on the Sierra Discovery Trail on Bowman Lake Road. Gold Country Trails Council will host two horse rides and one family hike on Rock Creek Nature Trail. Hiking For Good is leading a hike with historian Hank Meals near Washington, and Sierra Trailblazers Running Club will lead a trail run on Deer Creek Tribute Trail. BYLT staff and trail adopters will lead all types of adventures on a number of trails, including the newly repaved Litton Trail and a horse ride at Blue Point in Smartsville. All registrants will receive a limited edition Celebration of Trails T-shirt.

On June 4, be sure to head over to Robinson Plaza in downtown Nevada City between 4 to 8 p.m. to pick up your Celebration of Trails T-Shirt (free with registration), and join BYLT and partners for a celebratory kickoff event. All proceeds of this event will go directly toward local trail creation and maintenance projects. And don’t miss out on the raffle provided by BriarPatch Food Co-op. For every $50 donated to trails between May 1 and July 1, you’ll be entered to win a $500 BriarPatch Co-op Gift Card. Visit http://www.bylt.org to register for the event or donate to trails.

Bear Yuba Land Trust is dedicated to protecting and defending the natural and working lands of the Bear and Yuba river watersheds and empowering healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education.





Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust