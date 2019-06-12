Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon selects local scholarship recipients

Pictured from left: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker, committee member Elizabeth Dreher, triathlon co-founder and former Race Director Cathy Anderson-Meyers,scholarship recipients Mikaela Galbraith, Kylee Tagg and Macey Rhodes, scholarship committee member Karen Schmidt Ling, and triathlon committee member LoriDee Malott.

Submitted Photo

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk scholarship committee awarded three local Nevada Union High School graduates to receive scholarships aimed at helping them further their careers in the field of healthcare.

Mikaela Galbraith will be attending the University of San Francisco, Kylee Tagg will be attending the University of California at Davis and Macey Rhodes will be attending California State University, Chico. Since 1999, the Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon has proudly supported 67 young ladies with over $174,000 in scholarships since the program started.

The 25th annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk will take place Sept. 15, 2019 at the Scotts Flat Lake boat ramp in Cascade Shores, Nevada City.

Women of all abilities are invited to participate in a heartwarming day of fun and sportsmanship in beautiful Scotts Flat Lake and the surrounding Cascade Shores community. Event proceeds go toward low to no-cost mammograms and other vital breast cancer services at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

For more information, or to register for the event, please visit http://www.bsmtri.org. For event sponsorship opportunities, please call Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at 530-477-9700.