Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Nevada County

Grass Valley Brewing Co. owner Tom Rogers plays his bagpipes for customers Thursday afternoon while atop the bar at the Main Street establishment.
Photo: Elias Funez
A special batch of Cornbeef N Cabbage pastys were made for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday at Grass Valley Pasty Co.
Photo: Elias Funez
Customers at Gary’s Place in Grass Valley enjoy the green beer while it lasts in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, a celebrated tradition at the establishment.
Photo: Elias Funez
Families and friends gather for a photo dressed in their St. Patrick’s Day attire Thursday afternoon at Grass Valley Brewing Co.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many downtown Grass Valley and Nevada City establishments were decorated for St. Patrick’s Day and held specials.
Photo: Elias Funez
A green beer in honor of St. Patricks Day is poured Thursday at Gary’s Place in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

