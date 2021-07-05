 Celebrating once again: Fourth festivities bring community together post COVID-19 (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Celebrating once again: Fourth festivities bring community together post COVID-19 (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

The Fourth of July fireworks show goes off near the Dorsey Drive overpass at Highway 49 Sunday evening. For a second time the fireworks show was held at this location so that people from both Grass Valley and Nevada City could see the show from their homes.
Photo: Elias Funez
The streets of downtown Grass Valley were lined with people cheering on the Fourth of July parade, which didn’t take place last year due to the coronavirus.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fireworks filled the night sky above Grass Valley’s Dorsey Drive overpass at Highway 49 Sunday evening in celebration of Independence Day.
Photo: Elias Funez
Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Louis Conter served as the honored guest of the Fourth of July Parade. He is a survivor of the USS Arizona and attack on Pearl Harbor, and is a Grass Valley resident.
Photo: Elias Funez
A trio of red-and-white striped parade-goers cheer on the city of Grass Valley Fire Truck No. 2 as it passes down Mill Street during Sunday morning’s Independence Day parade in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A four-plane formation preceded the opening of the Fourth of July parade, making two passes. A yellow North American T6 warbird (with smoke) leads three Van’s Aircraft RVs in formation.
Photo: Elias Funez
People were happy to cheer for America during Sunday’s Fourth of July parade in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
The town crier rings his bell as the Fourth of July parade makes its way along Main Street Sunday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
A red Thunderbird rolls down Mill Street, opened to vehicle traffic only for Sunday’s Fourth of July parade.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many multicolored fireworks went off in the night sky Sunday to celebrate Independence Day in the United States.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mill Street was lined with people out to catch a glimpse of the 2021 Fourth of July Parade in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vehicles from the Corvette Club make their way down Mill Street during Sunday morning’s Fourth of July Parade.
Photo: Elias Funez

