Robert Hill was born in Oakland California on May 10th 1919. He married his wife Bette and was married for 74 years. Bob and Bete had two sons together. Normally, I would gather personal information about a resident and submit it to The Union Newspaper. Mr. Hill stated many times that he likes to keep things personal and he didn’t want to make a fuss over him. Instead, of informing everyone of his personal information, life stories and the secret to the fountain of youth and reaching the age of 104, which he states is due to “Dry Martini, straight up and NO onions”. I decided that I want to respect Mr. Hill’s wishes of keeping “things private”. Instead I wish to share with you the letter that he wrote me.
About me: On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, I might have been repairing a wire fence and my friends would be playing golf, but I was having more fun.
I had no idea of the era we lived in.
I worked in the Financial District in San Francisco and on the ranch every other weekend running cattle, the best of both worlds.
The 1950s in San Francisco was when S.F. made its reputation of having wonderful high class restaurants, maritime views, fantastic martini’s and was fun to work there. Well dressed people, numerous large corporations and headquarters. I started commuting on the old ferry boat. Then later, the Bay Bridge Key System Trains. I saw the building of the bridges, sailed in the Bay in an old Sea Scout Sailboat (wooden) we only ran around once. That’s the day we had four cute sweethearts aboard. While in the Bay Ferry’s I wore a life saver over my 3 piece suit, white shirt with a handkerchief in the pocket, just right.
I was always careful about nuts and bolts falling out of the Bay Bridge, not the Golden Gate (water was too rough).
At home, I rode a horse twice a week in the evenings. I boarded my horse in a local stable and wore “horsey” clothes and a collection of cowboy hats, spurs, and western boots. Spurs getting dusty in the garage. My doctor said that if I ever get bucked off, I should buy a motorcycle. Safe.
Our general lifestyle was dinner with friends and ballroom style dancing. Shiny shoes, suits, blazers (S.F. snobby style).
Over the years looking back, I had a good time and never thought that I would ever know a guy who is 104 years old. ~ Robert Hill, who turns 104 today.