Mr. Hill turns 104

Robert Hill was born in Oakland on this day 104 years ago, May 10 1919. “I worked in the Financial District in San Francisco and on the ranch every other weekend running cattle, the best of both worlds,” Hill said.

Robert Hill was born in Oakland California on May 10th 1919. He married his wife Bette and was married for 74 years. Bob and Bete had two sons together. Normally, I would gather personal information about a resident and submit it to The Union Newspaper. Mr. Hill stated many times that he likes to keep things personal and he didn’t want to make a fuss over him. Instead, of informing everyone of his personal information, life stories and the secret to the fountain of youth and reaching the age of 104, which he states is due to “Dry Martini, straight up and NO onions”. I decided that I want to respect Mr. Hill’s wishes of keeping “things private”. Instead I wish to share with you the letter that he wrote me.

Words from Robert Hill: