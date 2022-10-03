facebook tracking pixel Celebrating homecoming | TheUnion.com
Celebrating homecoming

John Hart
Nevada Union High School’s homecoming week festivities wrapped up last Friday at Hooper Stadium when Jackson Law and Koya Poerter were announced the homecoming king and queen. Prince Max Schug, Princess Zoe Keriotis, Prince Logan Van Den Berg, and Princess Hannah De Vera were also crowned. Freshman, Alia Wayman and Alex Lehrer, Sophomore: Arianna Drageset and Jonah Beck, and juniors Hailey Metzger and Oliver Peterson were also recognized. To announce the homecoming queen and king, each senior prince and princess had a wand with confetti, and the ones with confetti were the winners. The Nevada Union Miners lost to the Lincoln Fighting Zebras 48-0. The Bear River Bruins lost to the Sutter Huskies 48-7 on Sept. 29.
Photo: Courtesy John Hart for The Union
A Lincoln defensive player looks to tackle Nevada Union's Theron Foster during Friday’s homecoming game at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
Nevada Union's Shane Kamba tackled Lincoln's ball carrier Zac Giles.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The student section at Friday’s Nevada Union homecoming game where most wear white and some of the students can be seen taking selfies.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
On the bright side of Friday night’s blow out loss to Lincoln, Nevada Union's players celebrate after recovering a fumble.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
Nevada Union’s varsity cheerleaders line up on the track next to the field for the National Anthem.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
A pass intended for receiver Andrew Webster is overthrown during Friday’s 48-0 loss to the Lincoln Zebras.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
Nevada Union wide receiver Drew Menet runs with the ball as a Nevada Union player blocks Lincoln's Gianni Faria.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
Nevada Union's homecoming king and queen Jackson Law and Koya Porter smile for the camera after being crowned Friday night at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
