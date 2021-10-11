 Celebrating good beer in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Celebrating good beer in Grass Valley

Inaugural Brew Fest brings beer vendors downtown

The weather was great, the sun was shining, and the beer flowed from the taps Saturday during Grass Valley’s inaugural downtown Grass Valley Brew Fest. Tickets were sold out in advance, with attendees kept to less than 500 in order to avoid managing attendees’ COVID-19 vaccination statuses.
Fiftyfifty Brewing Co.’s Michael Mitchell and Anne Dunne serve up a pair of brews for people attending Saturday’s inaugural Downtown Grass Valley Brew Fest along Mill Street, between Neal and Main streets.
Grass Valley Brewing Co.’s Straight Out of Hopton and Sour Resting Face were a pair of popular brews available.
Thirteen regional brewers, including Grass Valley Brewing Co., 1849 Brewery, Bike Dog Brewing Company, Bullmastiff Brewing, Fiftyfifty Brewing Co., Gold Vibe Hard Kombucha, Jackrabbit Brewing Co., Knee Deep Brewing Co., Nevada County Homebrewers, Nevada County Mead Company, Portland Cider Company, Revision Brewing Company, and Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. were all represented.
