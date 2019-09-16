Celebrating, empowering women: Barbara Schmidt Millar triathlon turns 25 (PHOTO GALLERY)

Twenty five years.

That’s how long the annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon has been inspiring women and their families in support of the fight against breast cancer.

On Sunday, the tradition continued.

Women, mostly from Nevada County but also from outside the area flocked to Cascade Shores community at Scotts Flat Lake to participate in the triathlon or 5K race.

“It’s such a cool event,” said Stacey Wiederhold of Grass Valley. Wiederhold said she enjoys the triathlon because it’s a female-only event run by a nonprofit. She not only competed this year, but also helped volunteer.

Over 100 volunteers came to help at this year’s event, said Courtney Williams, registration coordinator for the triathlon’s committee.

Having participated in the triathlon, Williams was excited to be a spectator. She appreciated the female camaraderie that flows from the competition.

The triathlon has been around so long, memorial scholarship winners from the nonprofit’s early days came back to participate, including one scholarship winner who now has a master’s degree in nursing.

“We’ve really come full circle,” said Williams.

Donations from the event go to one of two places. Three to four scholarships are given to female Nevada Union graduates each year to help them pursue a degrees in the health sciences. In over 20 years, $165,000 has been distributed for scholarship money alone, said event director Vanessa Hale.

The rest goes to the Barbara Schmidt Millar Memorial Fund at the Women’s Imaging Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“I see firsthand how the funds are helping our community,” said Kimberly Parker, executive director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. “For me, it’s a tribute.”

Assistant director for the event’s planning committee Alexandra AcMoody, agreed. Her mother, aunt and grandmother died of breast cancer, and the triathlon, which she started participating in at 18, has been inspirational for her.

“It’s my way of honoring their legacy and memory — and it’s fun,” she said.

Sunday saw Danielle Widenmann of Vacaville finish first in 1 hour, 19 minutes and 38 seconds, in front of Kassidy Callori of Sacramento (1:22:05) and Ava Agree, Berkeley (1:22:10).

Williams acknowledged the event is not as bitterly competitive as other triathlons. This one being more about the camaraderie and support of women.

“We’re super excited for next year already,” she said.

