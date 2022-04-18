 Celebrating Easter, rain or shine: Rainy weather leads to indoor egg hunt at Twin Cities Church (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Celebrating Easter, rain or shine: Rainy weather leads to indoor egg hunt at Twin Cities Church (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Saturday’s rain hampered many Easter egg hunts in the region, but an indoor hunt saved the day for many families at Twin Cities Church, where the day’s free activities also included bounce houses, face painting, and a pancake and sausage breakfast.
Photo: Elias Funez
Face painters take to their canvases during Saturday’s Easter festivities at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A parishioner from Twin Cities Church helps place plastic Easter eggs into a room for children to find during Saturday’s Easter festivities off Rough and Ready Highway. The day’s activities were meant to be held outside, but the day’s rain moved events inside.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children play among the large inflatable bounce houses offered during Saturday’s free Easter event at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A free pancake breakfast, face painting, inflatables, Easter crafts, family photos and the egg hunt were all offered by Twin Cities Church.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young Easter egg hunter readies to place an egg into her bag during Saturday’s indoor hunt at Twin Cities Church.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
Kids enjoy the bounce houses offered during Saturday’s Easter festivities at Twin Cities Church.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young Easter egg hunter readies to place an egg into his basket during Saturdays indoor hunt.
Photo: Elias Funez
A youngster reaches across a table to reach an Easter egg during Saturday’s Easter festivities at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley. The egg hunt and activities were held indoors due to the rain.
Photo: Elias Funez
The rooms at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley were used for indoor Easter egg hunts while other areas were used for bounce houses, face painting, and a pancake breakfast.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoy a free pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young Easter egg hunter clutches his find during Saturday’s indoor hunt at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many creative face painting designs could be seen during Saturday’s Easter activities at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley. Many egg hunt events throughout the area were cancelled due to the rain, but Twin Cities’ prevailed due to its large indoor spaces.
Photo: Elias Funez
Easter egg candy is separated from the plastic eggs so they can be refilled and re-hidden for the next group of Easter egg hunters.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
Families enjoy an indoor Easter egg hunt provided free courtesy of Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

