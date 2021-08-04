 Celebrating community once again: National Night Out returns to Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Celebrating community once again: National Night Out returns to Grass Valley

News News |

Elias Funez
  

A pair of youngsters happily take part in the National Night Out color run Tuesday evening at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley. The event is held annually by cities across the country on the first Tuesday of August, and is meant to help bolster ties between the community and local law enforcement.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mounted units from the California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division were on hand for the first time during the National Night Out event. Officer Deborah Zaragosa, from left, and Sgt. Dennis Pontius sit on their Belgium draft horses, while Officer Vince Ramirez sits on a Brabant.
Photo: Elias Funez
Water shot from the Grass Valley ladder truck keeps kids running during the color run.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Nevada City Fire Department toss clouds of red powder at the children during Tuesday’s color run.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Search and Rescue members got in on the color throwing fun during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley. The event alternates between the Grass Valley location and Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more