Celebrating ‘Angels among us’: Remembrance Day held to honor lives lost, front line workers of pandemic (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

When retired U.S. Navy Seabee Dale Wood died in May, traditional services, including the flag folding ceremony, were held off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dad passed away in May and we haven’t had a chance to have a ceremony or memorial,” Wood’s daughter Misti Wood said.

Misti clutched her father’s burial flag as she stood between her mother Robin Wood and boyfriend Brandon Jones, taking in Saturday’s “Angels Among Us” Remembrance Day ceremony held at Memorial Park to honor and celebrate those lost and those working to defend the community from the coronavirus.

Members of the Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130 organized the event and read off the names of service members and members of the community that have died since the pandemic caused shutdowns in mid March, ringing a bell after each name was read.

“We gather today virtually as we are able to honor our fallen brothers and sisters who have passed away during this most difficult time, the pandemic,” Claude Hessel said. “These veterans have not received the honor they deserve for their honorable and faithful service to our country.”

Other speakers during the event included Jay Cooper, County Supervisor Ed Scofield, Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Robin Davies, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Director Kimberly Parker, Nevada Joint Union High School District boards James Hinman and Chaplains Janet Hessel and Norris Burkes.

Few were in the audience as invitations to the memorial were limited due to the pandemic and need for social distancing.