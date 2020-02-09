Celebrating 102 years in Grass Valley

Anna Costa Brett was born in Goodyear’s Bar, California on Feb. 21, 1918 in the parlor of her parent’s ranch home – four miles south of Downieville. She is the granddaughter of two pioneer families who came to California in the late 1800’s, either by wagon train, across the continent from Illinois, or via ship from Northern Italy, through the port of San Francisco.

After graduating from Downieville High School, Anna attended business college in Oakland, worked in Sacramento, then returned to Downieville where she met Ray Brett whom she married in 1943. They chose Downieville as their home where they worked and raised two daughters, along with owning and operating The Yuba Theater for many years.

In the early 1990’s Anna and Ray became snowbirds, spending winter months in Arizona. In August of 2008 they moved to Hilltop Commons in Grass Valley, where Anna still resides, holding the distinction of not only being the oldest resident, but also the one who has lived there the longest. She enjoys playing Bingo, Mexican Train, visiting with friends and family, and many of the other activities offered by the staff.