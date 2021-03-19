‘Celebrated and showcased’: Local student art to be showcased in Young at Art exhibition through May 21
The annual “Young at Art” exhibition at the Eric Rood Administrative Center is off to a successful start, according to Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Arts Coordinator Kimberly Ewing.
The exhibition features art from local TK-12 students along the building’s upstairs landing and second-floor hallway walls, and will remain up for display through May 21. It is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This annual event is held in celebration of Youth Arts Month, a national event designated by the Council for Art Education.
Teachers at both public and private schools were able to submit their students’ artwork for exhibition, and according to Ewing, “generally, most schools and most districts participate.”
While the county, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, and Nevada County Arts Council have been collaborating on this event for over a decade, according to Ewing, this year’s preparations brought some unique challenges.
“It’s been happening … for so many years now, it’s kind of clockwork, except for this year has been very challenging and people were still not sure that we were going to get to do it,” said Ewing.
She explained that, due to the pandemic, there were initially concerns regarding the crowding the event could encourage, but that the Board of Supervisors ultimately approved it.
“Everybody has been really cooperative on a very challenging year where everybody is overworked, so I’m just really appreciative that everybody said yes to this, so that the kids feel celebrated and showcased,” she said.
Some of the modifications made to accommodate COVID-19 precautions were the cancellation of the usual grand opening gathering, which Ewing said normally draws “a couple hundred” people, and a designated schedule for those bringing the art in for each school, made to ensure only one or two people were there putting up art at one time.
In addition, according to a press release, masks and physical distancing are required when visiting the exhibition.
This year is also the first in which the submitted art has been added to an online slideshow, making the exhibition available for viewing without visiting in person.
“We wanted people to enjoy the art and just see that kids were still creating even though it’s been a very challenging year,” said Ewing.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
