The public is invited to celebrate the second annual California State Parks Week, June 14-18, presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and California State Parks Foundation.
“We are excited to host the second annual California State Parks Week and build upon last year’s inaugural successes,” said Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks. “California State Parks Week serves as a reminder that state parks belong to all who call California home. Everyone deserves to enjoy them, to stay healthy and active, find inspiration and connect with nature and areas of cultural significance.”
Launched in 2022, California State Parks Week offers a full week of specially themed days with in-person and virtual activities and events in parks across the state. In its inaugural year, California State Parks week welcomed visitors to all 280 parks to participate in more than 143 events statewide.
California State Parks Week advances the Outdoor Access For All initiative championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, as well as the California Outdoors For All initiative. These efforts expand outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming and improvements to permit applications, with a priority to expand access in underserved communities.
“We are excited to celebrate California State Parks Week and once again encourage access to so many joyful experiences and benefits of nature,” said Sam Hodder, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League. “Research has confirmed the many health benefits of getting outside, being in nature and experiencing awe. California’s state parks are the access point to these experiences for everyone, whether they’re standing at the foot of a majestic redwood, hiking to a ridgetop vista or getting immersed in history at a cultural heritage site.”
California State Parks protect the best of the state’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches. Across 280 parks statewide, there are more than 5,200 miles of trails, and 15,000 campsites, prehistoric and historic archeological sites, ghost towns, historic homes and monuments — all waiting to be explored.
“California State Parks Week highlights the many benefits parks have to offer to the community,” said Kindley Walsh Lawlor, president and CEO of Parks California. “From opportunities to learn about history and biodiversity to exploring these scenic spaces with family, we are excited to celebrate with communities across California.”
“For the second annual California State Parks Week, we are celebrating wellness, stewardship, community and adventure,” said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation. “These are all gifts that our incredible state parks system gives Californians to enjoy each and every day of the year.”
California State Parks Week 2023 Themed Days
Wednesday, June 14: Explore New Experiences With 280 state parks that offer everything from the magic of ancient redwood forests to epic beach days, we encourage everyone to visit a state park and try something new. Curious about camping, or adventures like surfing, boating or off-roading? Ever hiked to the top of a ridge or learned about ecology on an interpretive hike? California State Parks Week is your invitation to explore a new activity — or a new park — you might fall in love with. View all events.
Featured:
Smith River Watershed Wednesday Flotilla! (Redwood Forest Region/North Coast)
Forest Bathing at Mt. Tamalpais State Park (Redwood Forest Region/Bay Area)
Gold Rush Cooking at Columbia State Historic Park or virtually via Facebook Live (Sierra Nevada foothills)
Tidepool Exploration at Crystal Cove State Park (South Coast/Laguna Beach)
Thursday, June 15: Nourish Your Health and Well-being Studies have shown that time in nature can boost our physical, mental and emotional well-being. California’s state parks give all of us places where we can find refuge, inspiration, challenges and joy. View all events.
Featured:
Guided Forest Meditation Walk at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park (Redwood Forest/North Coast)
Kayak Safety Tour at San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area (Central Valley)
Sunset Yoga at Historic Adamson House (South Coast/Malibu Lagoon State Beach)
Friday, June 16: Support Climate Resilience California’s forests, oceans, grasslands and other ecosystems are not just beautiful — they store huge amounts of carbon, making them some of the most powerful tools in adapting to climate change. We invite you to explore a park near you and learn about how to support California State Parks and its partners’ efforts to expand protected areas and restore forests and wetlands to build resilience in the landscapes that help protect us all. View all events.
Featured:
Water Quality Sampling at Huntington State Beach (South Coast/Orange County)
Fall Creek After Fire Guided Tour at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (Redwood Forest Region/Santa Cruz)
Let’s Talk Pollinators! Walk and Discussion at Pismo State Beach (Central Coast)
Saturday, June 17: Celebrate Community and Culture California’s state parks are for everyone. We reaffirm this truth by elevating the perspectives and experiences of communities that have historically been underrepresented in public lands. Join us for celebrations and cultural events that honor Black, Indigenous and communities of color at parks statewide. View all events.
Featured:
Cultural Hike and Traditional Salmon Feed with the Tolowa Dee-Ni’ Nation at Tolowa Dunes State Park (North Coast)
Juneteenth at Black Miners Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreational Area (Woodland/Plains/Sacramento)
Chinese Railroad Double Happiness Art Project at Donner Memorial State Park (Sierra Nevada/Tahoe)
Sunday, June 18: Care for Our Shared Lands It takes our full community to care for public lands. Partners and volunteers are vital to keeping California’s state park system healthy, beautiful and rich in biodiversity. Discover how you can get involved in efforts to protect and steward California’s state parks — as a professional staff member, volunteer, partner or one of many other opportunities.