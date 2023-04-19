The public is invited to celebrate the second annual California State Parks Week, June 14-18, presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and California State Parks Foundation.

“We are excited to host the second annual California State Parks Week and build upon last year’s inaugural successes,” said Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks. “California State Parks Week serves as a reminder that state parks belong to all who call California home. Everyone deserves to enjoy them, to stay healthy and active, find inspiration and connect with nature and areas of cultural significance.”

