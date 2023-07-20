On Saturday, August 26th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the Empire Mine State Historic Park grounds, accompanied by live music and performances just like the original Miner’s Picnics over 100 years ago.
The event, which began in 1895 as a benefit for the families of deceased miners, will also have historic children’s games, hard rock mining activities to try your hand at, and docents in period attire demonstrating the mining equipment. The mine owner’s “cottage” mansion and clubhouse on the lush estate grounds will be open for viewing for the duration of the event, with knowledgeable docents in attendance.