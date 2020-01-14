Celebrate the Chinese ‘Year of the Rat’ at the library

The Madelyn Helling Library is celebrating the “Year of the Rat” from 2 to 4 p.m. on January 25. The rat is the first of all zodiac animals. According to one myth, the Jade Emperor said the order would be decided by the order in which they arrived to his party. The rat tricked the ox into giving him a ride. Then, just as they arrived at the finish line, Rat jumped down and landed ahead of ox, becoming first.

Come find out more about traditions and celebrations around the world at the library. No registration is necessary, and refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.