Cause of death still undetermined for man found in parking lot

Grass Valley police have not yet been able to determine the cause of death for a man found unresponsive behind a local business Saturday morning.

Steven Drews, 62, of Grass Valley, was found on the ground just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West McKnight Way. He was transported to the hospital but later was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After an initial autopsy performed Wednesday, Drews’ cause of death was still undetermined, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

“There are signs of blunt force trauma to the head,” Bates said, adding it was not known if the trauma was accidental or caused by another person.

Other factors such as the presence of drugs or alcohol or underlying medical conditions still need to be determined by toxicology results, Bates said. Those results will not be available for at least several weeks.

“We still don’t know how he died,” Bates said. “We are not sure if the blunt force trauma was the cause of death.”

Drews’ death remains under investigation, he said.

