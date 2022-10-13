Cause of death released for Kiely Rodni

Kiely Mai Rodni’s death has been determined to have been accidental according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division.

Photo: Courtesy photo

A pathologist in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division determined that the death of Kiely Mai Rodni was accidental.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Rodni, 16, first went missing on Aug. 6 after attending a party attended by hundreds of other young people on the shores of Prosser Creek Reservoir near Prosser Family Campground, six miles north of Truckee in Nevada County.

She was discovered by the dive team Adventures With Purpose on Aug. 21, submerged in the waters of Prosser Creek Reservoir, in her vehicle near where she went missing.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office scaled back their search to “limited but continuous” efforts, and the group Adventures With Purpose, with dozens of cold cases solved, volunteered to step in with their expertise.

After less than an hour of searching, utilizing specialized sonar equipment, Rodni’s vehicle was located 55 feet offshore and less than a quarter-mile south of the campground. The group of volunteer divers found Rodni’s silver Honda CR-V upside down in the reservoir.

Authorities confirmed Rodni’s death two days later.

The toxicology report identified ethanol, nicotine, caffeine, cotinine, and delta-9-carboxy-THC in Rodni’s system.

“Delta-9-THC is the principle psychoactive ingredient of marijuana/hashish. Delta-9-carboxy-THC (THCC) is the inactive metabolite of THC,” the report states. “Ethyl alcohol (ethanol, drinking alcohol) is a central nervous system depressant and can cause effects such as impaired judgment, reduced alertness and impaired muscular coordination. Ethanol can also be a product of decomposition or degradation of biological samples.”

Authorities have not released details about what might have led to Rodni’s vehicle ending up in the water. Nearly 20,000 hours were spent searching the area and investigators received more than 1,800 citizen tips regarding Rodni’s disappearance.

“As always, our office will continue to work with the family by evaluating any additional information related to this investigation,” sheriff’s office officials said. “We ask that both the media and the public respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

