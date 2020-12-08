 Catch some sun | TheUnion.com
Catch some sun

Alan Riquelmy
  

Sunny skies and fair temperatures were good cause Tuesday to draw this pair of friends out to Pioneer Park in Nevada City, where they tossed a sanitized Frisbee between themselves. High temperatures on Tuesday briefly reached 69 degrees in Grass Valley, with similar conditions expected today before giving way to a cooling trend that extends through the weekend and a chance of rain.

