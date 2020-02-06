Cat adoption event Saturday in Grass Valley.

Joan the cat, pictured, will be among cats available for adoption at Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter’s cat adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Incredible Pets in the Brunswick Basin. “You had me at Meow” is the shelter’s month-long promotion for the adoption of cats, which includes a $14 adoption fee (regularly $65). Kitten season is just around the corner and last year Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter took in over 350 kittens and many mothers, which means the shelter needs room. Community members are encouraged to come and meet furry felines to see if there is a match. Shelter workers also stress the need for spaying and neutering all cats, as it’s the only way to control the cat population in Nevada County.