Please join us for our Cashin’s Field Ribbon Cutting event on Monday at 2pm in Nevada City. In addition to a program of speakers and ribbon-cutting photo-op, the event will include a tour of the development.
The Cashin’s Field affordable workforce housing project provides 51 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units near historic downtown Nevada City and the 7 Hills Business District. The project is a collaboration between the developers: Regional Housing Authority, Affordable Housing Development Corporation, the City of Nevada City, and the County of Nevada. The California State Treasurer’s Tax Credit Allocation Committee (TCAC) 9% Tax Credits were critical in securing construction and permanent financing for the project.