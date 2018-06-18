Cascades of Grass Valley to host dementia support group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will host Coffee and Conversations, a dementia support group for friends and family members of loved ones with memory loss.

Meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month at 3:30 p.m.

At Cascades of Grass Valley, they understand the challenges that friends, families and caregivers experience when coping with a loved one's Alzheimer's or dementia. Friends and family members are invited to Coffee and Conversations each month to share stories, successes and concerns while learning new coping tips and care solutions from people on similar journeys.

The support group is free and open to the public. Caregivers are invited to bring their loved ones along to enjoy an activity with our memory care staff during the sessions.

For more information, please call Cascades of Grass Valley at 530-272-8002.

About Cascades of Grass Valley

Recommended Stories For You

Founded by four partners with extensive experience in senior living, Cascade Living Group is dedicated to providing high-quality senior living and care communities throughout the western United States.

Cascade Living Group currently owns, operates and is in the process of developing senior housing communities that offer a broad range of senior living options including active, adult independent living and assisted living, as well as integrated Alzheimer's and memory care communities.

Source: Cascade Living Group.