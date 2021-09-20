Carriage Fire contained within 1 hour

The fire that plumed smoke near the Dew Drop Inn on Monday was contained within the hour by the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, reports state.

Per the California Highway Patrol website, a grass fire was reported near a residence at Lady Bird Lane and Highway 49 at 1:54 p.m.

One residence was burned before responding units were able to extinguish the quarter-acre Carriage Fire.

“There were four residents cleared from the structure,“ said Mary Eldridge, public information officer for the Cal Fire unit

According Eldridge, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters will patrol the burnt region into the evening to abate any threat left still smoldering.





According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning that began Monday will remain in place until tonight. The service forecasts another high risk day to take place Thursday.

To the south in El Dorado and Amador counties, the Caldor Fire is 75% contained after burning 219,101 acres and destroying 782 structures over six weeks.

The Dixie Fire that spanned Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Shasta and Lassen counties to the north is nearing 1 million acres burned, with 963,415 acres consumed after nine weeks of activity.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com