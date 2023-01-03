The Oxford dictionary defines transition as “the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another.” The definition does not ascribe any particular emotion, such as sadness or joy, to the process. Nor does it include a warning that transitions will be continuous throughout our lives!
Moreover, it does not offer any helpful advice on how to recognize where we are at any given time in a transition. Are we at the beginning, middle, or end?
Where are you right now?
As you’re reading this you may be ending something and feeling disoriented or lost. Or you may be in the middle of a transition, coasting along with no end point in sight. Or you may be starting a major transition, perhaps due to the loss of a loved one, and you are feeling fear and pain.
Lao Tzu is credited (falsely, some argue) with saying, “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” Certainly, pregnancy fits this description. Childbirth is uncomfortable and painful, but it ends the pregnancy and brings forth a child, a new beginning for the family.
Closer to home, the death of my husband was the start of my new adventure in France. I find a sort of bittersweet truth in Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s statement that “you cannot say hello until you say goodbye.”
Likewise, the transition from high school to college or a job is poignant — the teenager is leaving childhood friends behind and embarking on a new adventure. Sadness mixes with anticipation.
Private transitions sneak up on us
The Oxford definition also fails to make a distinction between public and private transitions. Examples of publicly celebrated transitions would be baptisms, marriages, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries and new jobs.
In contrast, private transitions, unique to our own lives, are stealth in nature. They pass under the radar unless we are vigilant. One day we might wake up and realize our home is too big to take care of. Or escalating health problems might trigger the thought that we will soon need care and support.
Perhaps our eyesight is transitioning to less than ideal for driving. Our hearing may be less than adequate to keep up with conversations going on around us. Or we may wonder if our memory is deteriorating or whether our driving skills are still up to snuff.
Over time, these private transitions become so transparent that we are forced to initiate a new phase of life. But the beginning or end points of these stealth transitions seldom appear on any calendar.
Reverse parenting
One of the most subtle and important transitions involves the reversal of roles between aging parents and their offspring. At some point, if the parents live long enough, the two generations begin to reverse roles. “Reverse parenting” is what one of my friends calls it.
I can speak to this transition. When I moved to France, I was a bit taken aback by the attempts of my 51-year-old son and his lovely wife to parent me. I’ve come to realize, however, that watching over me is an act of love on their part. And equally hard for me is to admit that I’ve reached the point where I occasionally need some watching over.
As the years pass, another transition that may go unnoticed is the passage from one stage of aging to the next. As defined by the National Institutes of Health, young-old age is 60-74. Old age is 75-84. Old-old age is 85-94. And the oldest-old age is 95+.
Julie E., a The Union reader in her 90s, lamented some of her limitations. She wrote, “Oh, to be 80 again!” My response to her now that I’ve turned 81 is to say, “Oh, to be 70 again!”
But no matter how old we are, as long as we are alive, we will have to deal with transitions. Recognizing this dilemma, William Bridges, PhD, and his wife, Susan Bridges, have written a definitive book on the topic, Transitions: Making Sense of Life’s Changes.
Their book offers “strategies for coping with the difficult, painful, and confusing times in your life.” Their formula for the desired outcome of any transition is simple: to grow, renew, and improve our lives in some way, however small, in a manner that contributes to the whole.
Off we go then into 2023, knowing we’re headed into yet another transition!
Carole Carson lives in Montpellier, France