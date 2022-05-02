Carole Carson: The importance of mirrors

It’s a good thing we have mirrors. If we couldn’t look in a mirror, how could we be certain how old we are? (Although perhaps for some of us, stiff joints might remind us of our age.)

Even so, I have to confess that when I look in the mirror, I’m surprised at the face that stares back. “When,” I ask myself, “did I get this old?” Because in my mind’s eye, I’m the same person I always was.

A friend sent me the following description of this phenomenon. If you happen to know who wrote it, please write and let me know.

“I asked an elderly man once what it was like to be old and to know the majority of his life was behind him. He told me that he has been the same age his entire life. He said the voice inside of his head had never aged. He has always just been the same boy. His mother’s son.

“He had always wondered when he would grow up and be an old man. He said he watched his body age and his faculties dull, but the person he is inside never got tired. Never aged. Never changed.”

What struck me about this man’s answer was how accurately it reflects my own experience.

Many experts make their living attempting to analyze and describe in detail the unique needs of seniors. I don’t want to disparage their work or contributions. I simply want to point out that once you realize seniors are like everyone else — only older — you have a better idea of what our needs are.

And while some of us do have special needs — perhaps because of a medical condition — most of our needs are ones we’ve always had and share with others: the need for attention, loving relationships, nutritious food, access to medical care, a safe environment, financial security, and opportunities (however big or small) to contribute.

The anonymous writer goes on to advise us that, “The next time you encounter an elderly person, look at them and know they are still a child, just as you are still a child, and children will always need love, attention and purpose.”

When I started writing this column, my goal was to dispel some of the grimness associated with aging. The late Marilyn Ferguson, editor of the well regarded science newsletter Brain/Mind Bulletin and author of “The Aquarian Conspiracy,” said, “Of all the self-fulfilling prophecies in our culture, the assumption that aging means decline and poor health is probably the deadliest.”

I hope the kid inside me never misses a chance to throw a snowball. Or belly laugh after hearing a good joke. Or enjoy a hug from a good friend. Or blow bubbles. Or color in a coloring book. Or express gratitude for the opportunity to get old, an opportunity some never enjoy.

What about you?

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com