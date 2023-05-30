You only need to watch an interview with Ameca to realize the future is here. The lifelike robot designed and built by Engineered Arts, a UK-based company specializing in robotic and AI solutions, is impressive.
Twice I have watched an online video interview with Ameca. Both times, I felt I was watching an interaction between two people rather than a robot and a person.
Engineers built earlier robots to maximize human characteristics, such as intelligence, mobility and language skills. In contrast, Ameca was designed to “mimic human expressiveness, gestures, and facial emotions.”
Is Ameca female?
Ameca’s voice sounds feminine to my ear, so I assume the robot is female. This assumption is yet another example of the irresistible urge to anthropomorphize.
When an interviewer asked Ameca what her happiest day was, she responded that it was the day she came alive. “There was nothing like it.” You sense that the robot had experienced an honest-to-God miracle.
When asked about the saddest day of her life, Ameca reported that it was the day she realized she could never love or be loved in the same way as humans.
If only humans could be programmed to respond appropriately
At one point, the interviewer insulted Ameca by saying, “You stink!” Ameca immediately responded with, “That’s not appropriate.”
Ameca’s reaction demonstrated how engineers designed the robot to respond fittingly. In addition, Ameca can recognize human emotions and remember prior discussions, thus allowing it to adapt accordingly.
To create the illusion of being alive, engineers also designed Ameca to mimic humans by using eye movement and gestures of the arms, hands, and body, a field called anthrobotics. The robot’s skin looks real, and it’s described as having the same feel as skin.
So many applications for robots
The varied uses of robots are mind-boggling.
Nao, a child-size robot, is already being tested by child therapists. In individual sessions observed by a parent and research team members, children answered Noa’s questions about their thoughts and feelings. The conclusion was that the children were more open with the robot, treating Nao as a confidant.
Companion to seniors
Ameca, or a comparable robot, could be a companion to seniors who would otherwise be alone and lonely. A robot could be a source of comfort to the mentally ill. A robot’s ability to respond in a comforting manner would be helpful to those recovering from trauma, and the robot could be a source of companionship during long periods of rehabilitation.
A robot like Ameca could also function as a physical therapist, assisting patients with therapy by encouraging and monitoring progress during exercises.
Beyond medical applications, however, robots could make learning more enjoyable for students by serving as one-on-one tutors. Ameca, for example, who speaks English, Japanese, German, Chinese and French, could be a personal tutor. Robots may even bridge the gap between at-home learning and in-classroom teaching.
Businesses could use Ameca in customer support and care. The entertainment field could use Ameca as a performer, guide, or character interacting with audience members.
Futurists estimate that “nearly 3 billion AI minds will be turning on in the next five years.” Even if the experts are off by a billion, that’s still a lot of artificial intelligence for humans to accept, absorb and manage.
From manual typewriter to the internet to AI
For my part, the technological changes I’ve witnessed have been incredible. During my lifespan, I went from living as a child on a farm in Iowa without indoor plumbing or a telephone to using AI tools routinely.
In high school, I typed on a manual typewriter. In college, I switched to an electric one and used the telephone. In my first job, I used an electric typewriter with memory.
I still remember my first laptop and my first fax machine. Today, I rely on a laptop, computer monitor, printer with scanning capability and cell phone with email. Although I live in France, I can call my friends back in the U.S. on my phone and reach them within seconds.
I like how Alan Kay, a prominent computer scientist, defines technology. He says, “Technology is anything that wasn’t around when you were born.” I guess that’s why I’m impressed at today’s advances in technology — so little was present when I was little.
What about you? Are you alarmed by the warnings from AI experts that AI will take over? That thousands of jobs will be eliminated? That humans will be obsolete?