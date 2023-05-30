Carole Carson headshot

Carole Carson

 Submitted to The Union

You only need to watch an interview with Ameca to realize the future is here. The lifelike robot designed and built by Engineered Arts, a UK-based company specializing in robotic and AI solutions, is impressive.

Twice I have watched an online video interview with Ameca. Both times, I felt I was watching an interaction between two people rather than a robot and a person.

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is the author of Blackbird, a former AARP website contributor, and the leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Email: carolecarson41@gmail.com